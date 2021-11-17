Mariner LLC Purchases 2,605 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

