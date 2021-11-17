Mariner LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $112.99 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

