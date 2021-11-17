Mariner LLC Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

