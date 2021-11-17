Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

