Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

