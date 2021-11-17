Mariner LLC Reduces Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,433 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

