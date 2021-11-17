Mariner LLC Sells 13,830 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

