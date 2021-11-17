Mariner LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.