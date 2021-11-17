MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $7.65

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.43. MarketWise shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

