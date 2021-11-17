Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 111,749 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of LiveRamp worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

