Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 244,999 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,999 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.38% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLTS. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,671,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,680,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,680,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

