Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 43,272 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.