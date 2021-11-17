Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3,474.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,369 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

