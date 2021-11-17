Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,884 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 216.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

