Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 493.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,882,725. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

