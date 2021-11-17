Marshall Wace LLP Buys 169,699 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 603.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after acquiring an additional 252,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,743 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

