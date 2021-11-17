Marshall Wace LLP Buys 35,983 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Qualys worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Qualys by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qualys by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,351 shares of company stock valued at $109,233,246. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

