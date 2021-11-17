Marshall Wace LLP Buys 386,828 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 386,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.23% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MON opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.