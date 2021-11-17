Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 749,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.68% of AF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFAQ. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,285,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFAQ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

