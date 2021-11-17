Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 752,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.50% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,582,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCRN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of DCRN opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

