Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 699,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 8.51% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $2,678,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $142,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

