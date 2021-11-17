Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 700,475 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 700,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 4.98% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,158 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $8,685,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $6,438,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.