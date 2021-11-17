Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.44 Million Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 2,047.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

