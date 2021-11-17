Marshall Wace LLP Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Noah worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Noah by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Noah by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Noah by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Noah stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.