Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1,527.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

