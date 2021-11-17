Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2,792.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.