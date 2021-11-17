Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.54 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

DB stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

