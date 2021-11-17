Marshall Wace LLP Invests $7.16 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,278 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Sunrun by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,421,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 660,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $387,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,832. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

