Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 932,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of ICL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ICL Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,582,000. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0837 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

