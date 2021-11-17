Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

