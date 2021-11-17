Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.58 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 80,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

PNW opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

