Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.91 Million Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 261,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

