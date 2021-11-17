Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 749,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 8.94% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $136,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $485,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

