Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 408,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.43% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 213,374 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 79.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 102.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 107,104 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EB opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

