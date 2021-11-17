Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 40.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $291.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.03 and a 200 day moving average of $254.76. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $292.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

