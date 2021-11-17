Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 176,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

