Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 68,151 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 209.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.