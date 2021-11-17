Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

