Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of EchoStar worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

