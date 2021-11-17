Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 2,397.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Tuya worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tuya by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Tuya by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,673 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUYA stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

