Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,976 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.32% of Morphic worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,451,523.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.