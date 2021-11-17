Marshall Wace LLP Sells 367,644 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,772,919. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

