Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.45 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,871 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,454,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of CDK Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 580,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 67,358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 134,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

