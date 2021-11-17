Marshall Wace LLP Takes $7.02 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $122,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

