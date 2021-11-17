Marshall Wace LLP Takes $7.24 Million Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 749,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 7.23% of Glenfarne Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

