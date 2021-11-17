Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 749,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.91% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,275,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,042,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHAC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

