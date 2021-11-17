Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,157 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.12. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock worth $6,900,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.