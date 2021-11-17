Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 178,216 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of uniQure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 104.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

uniQure stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

