Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 687,369 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

