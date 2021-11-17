Mary Hentges Sells 30,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total transaction of $7,376,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.02. 2,953,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,515. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.91.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.